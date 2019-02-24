Repored 280 years ago (Feb 1739): Huge reward for wanted murder suspects seen in Belfast

From the Belfast News Letter of February 16 1738 (February 27 1739 in modern calendar):

BELFAST

Yesterday a stroling Person, resembling one of them mentioned in the Proclamation to have been guilty of the Murder of Lieutenant Hume at Roscrea in the King’s County, was seen in this Place, who called himself by two different Names, having left a Harp at the Widow Mc.Commons at the Long Bridge near Belfast; where said Harp still remains: It has carved on it these Words, This Harp was made for Sir Henry Piercy in the Year 1722; but, notwithstanding strict Search was made for him, he could not be found.

Another stroling Person was apprehended on Suspicion of being one of said Murderers, but on Examination before William Johnston, Esq; he was discharged; and on farther Enquiry, it was discovered that Two Persons had lately lodged ...[word missing] Nights in a publick House here, and by the description given, one of them appears to have been John Leadwell, having a large Cut on his Face, and the other Thomas Leadwell: ...[word missing] seemed very uneasy for want of an Opportunity of a Vessel to transport themselves out of the Kingdom, who have been willing to have gone in any Kind of Boat or Vessel, either to England or Scotland, and enquired if there were any of the Dublin News Papers in this Place, but not getting an Opportunity of a Vessel, they made off to Donaghadee in the County of Down in order to take Shipping there. And forasmuch as this Paper is generally receiv’d in many Parts of the North of Ireland, where some of those barbarous Murderers are or may probably come; therefore the Publisher thinks proper to insert the following Advertisement taken out of the Dublin News Papers.

Over and above the Reward mentioned in the Proclamation published by the Excellencies the Lords Justices and Privy Council of Ireland, bearing Date the first of December, 1738, Thirty Pounds will be paid to any Person apprehending and securing in any Goal or Prison within the Kingdom of Ireland, George Leadwell, John Leadwell, Thomas Leadwell, Carden Bennet, Thomas Bennet, and Bryan Hunt, or any one of them, by Capt. George Johnston at Lord Chief Baron’s Yard, Dublin, upon producing a Certificate of their Commitment.

John Leadwell is a slender black Man, about forty Years of Age, five Feet nine Inches high, thin but smooth faced, a reasonable blush but not to call fresh coloured: He has a large Cut or Hollow on the Side of his Head, a good Eye but heavy, and heavy brow’d.

George Leadwell, is a low Man, above five Feet seven Inches high, 37 or 38 Years old, a pleasant good round Face, fresh coloured, and a fleshy Man, but not to call fat, a little mark’d with the Small Pox.

Thomas Leadwell is a lusty tall robust man, near six Feet high, about 34 Years old, well and strong made, a very comely good Face, black and well arched Brows, and ruddy Complection but not to call fresh coloured, a fleshy and every way a good like Man, a dark full Eye, his Nose tollerably large.

Carden Bennet is a strong made Man, about 30 Years old, five Feet nine or ten inches high, a blushy Countenance, much marked with the Small Pox, a big Nose, but comes small towards the End.

Thomas Bennet is a low squat Man, five Feet six Inches high, 24 or 25 Years old, full fac’d and much mark’d with the Small Box, gogle-Ey’d, and squints, a pale Look, and light brown Complection.

[Lieut Hume was stabbed in a tavern. John Leadwell was later hanged. The £30 reward is £7,000 today]

FRANCE. Paris, Feb. 11. N.S.

The 2d Inst. a very rich Jew of 40 Years of Age, who is said to be a Man of great Sense, was baptized in the Parish-Church of St. Sulpice. This Jew took it into his Head, to write a Book against the Christian Religion; but in the Course of his Work he was so touch’d with the Gospel Truths, that he addressed himself to a Priest for further Instruction, and was at last convinced of the Truth of that Religion which he had attempted to write against.