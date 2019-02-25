Reported 280 years ago (Feb 27 1739): Address by MPs to King George II on opening of Parliament

From the Belfast News Letter of February 16 1738 (which is equivalent to February 27 1739 in the modern calendar):

The Humble Address of the House of COMMONS to the KING. Most gracious Sovereign.

WE your Majesty’s most dutiful and loyal Subjects, the Commons of Great Britain in Parliament assembled, do beg Leave to return your Majesty our unfeigned Thanks for your Majesty’s most gracious Speech from the Throne.

We acknowledge your Majesty’s great Goodness in the constant Regard your Majesty has been pleased to express to the Petitions and Complaints of your Subjects and the Advice of your Parliament, and in pursuing such Measures for the Honour and Dignity of your Crown and the true Interest of your People, as your Majesty in your great Wisdom judged to be most proper and advantageous.

We congratulate your Majesty on the Success of your Royal Endeavours, in concluding a Convention with the King of Spain, whereby Reparation is stipulated to be made and paid to your Majesty’s injured Subjects, and Plenipotentiaries are appointed for regulating all those Grievances and Abuses, which have hitherto interrupted our Commerce and Navigation for removing all future Causes and pretences of Complaint.

We beg Leave to assure your Majesty, that your faithful Commons will effectually support your Majesty, in accomplishing and bringing to Perfection this great and necessary Work, in such a Manner, as may answer the just Demands and Expectations of your Majesty and your People.

And your Majesty may be assured, that your faithful Commons will grant to your Majesty such Supplies, as shall be necessary for the Honour and Security of your Majesty and your Kingdoms; and that we will endeavour to avoid all Heats and Animosities in carrying on the Publick Business at this critical and important Conjuncture.

[This is an important moment in history. A century earlier, before Cromwell, the king and the Lords had been dominant, but now it was the Commons, under a prime minister, Robert Walpole. However, out of tradition, the king’s speech was reported first, then the Lords address to him. This address by the Commons to King George II followed his speech to the Lords and Commons on February 1 to open the fifth session of the Eighth Parliament of Great Britain. The First Parliament had commenced in 1707, after the Union with Scotland, and had a House of Commons and a House of Lords. The Eighth Parliament had assembled in 1734.

In last Friday’s News Letter, we reprinted the address to the king made by peers, the king’s reply to that address, both of which appeared in the same 1739 News Letter that we are serialising today. The king’s short response to the Commons is not carried in the paper, perhaps for reasons of space. Nor does this surviving News Letter publish the king’s speech to both houses, which was made before their addresses to him. It might be that it was printed in the previous edition, February 13, which is lost. However, it was printed in other journals at the time. He began by saying how affected he was by the ‘injuries and hardships suffered by my trading subjects in America’.]

LONDON February 3

On Thursday the following Peers took the Oaths and their Seats in the House of Peers; Earl of Rochford, the Lord Viscount Mountjoy; the Lord Viscount Townsend; the Lord Raymond; Dr. Bufts, Bishop of Ely; Dr. Gooch, Bishop of Norwich; and Dr. Butler, Bishop of Bristol.

As did in the House of Commons, being rechosen after the Sessions was up on their accepting Places under the Government, George Crowles, Esq; made a Commissioner of the Navy; Walter Carey, Esq; appointed a Clerk Comptroller of the Green-Cloth; Thomas Hervey, Esq, appointed Surveyor of his Majesty’s Gardens and Waters; William Hay, Esq; a Commissioner of the Victualling-Office; John Harris, Esq; Paymaster of the Board of Works, Sir Robert Lawrie, Bart. for the Burghs of Dumfries and Sanqubar, in the Room of William Kirkpatrick, Esq, now Justice-Clerk in Scotland.

There were most of the Foreign Ministers at the House of Lords, and a prodigious Number of Ladies, to see his Majesty on the Throne.

The British Commissaries, for settling the Demands for the Spanish Depredations, are to have new Characters, in Order to treat with more Force and Effect with those of Spain than formerly.

Orders have been given by the Lords of the Admiralty, that no more Letters be taken in at their Office for any Persons belonging to Admiral Haddock’s Fleet, from whence the Conjecture of their speedy Recall is very well grounded.