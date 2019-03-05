Reported 280 years ago (March 1739): Genius inventor reveals ship machine

From the Belfast News Letter of February 20 1738 (March 3 1739 in the modern calendar):

We hear that one Mr. Williams a Millwright of Pilton, near Barnstaple in the County of Devon, a Person of extraordinary Genius, is lately come to lay before the Lords of the Admiralty, a Machine or Instrument, which, by his own Study and Industry he hath invented, effectually to prevent a Ship from making a Lee-way, in sailing close upon a Wind, or from running on a Lee-shore, without Alteration in her Hull or Rigging; which will be of very great Advantage to Navigation in general, and especially to his Majesty’s Navy.

A few Days ago died, at his Seat in Norfolk, the Lady of the Hon. Philip Howard, Esq; Brother to his Grace the Duke of Norfolk; she was Sister to the present Thomas Stonor, Esq; of Twickenham, and has left one Son and one Daughter. His Grace the Duke of Norfolk is set out for Norfolk on this melancholy Occasion.

BELFAST PORT NEWS

Since my last arrived the Dove, Nathaniel Hunter; Betty, Joseph Read, and the Concord, John Craige, all of and from Irvin, with Coals: Fenix, Edward Pow, William and Mary of Belfast, John Moor, and a Sloop, Thomas Cowman, all from Whitehaven, with Coals; the Concord having also some roll Tobacco.

From the Paris A-la-main, Feb. 14. We hear from Cherburg, that they have taken in Hand again the Works carrying on in that Harbour, which were suspended on Account of the Front.

Milan, Jan. 28. Orders have been given to arrest a Brother of Prince Ragotski, who has been some time at Paris, and is lately departed from thence to go to Constantinople by the way of Italy.