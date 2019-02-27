Reported On This Day 280 years ago (Feb 1739): Country attorney fined for Male-Practice

From the Belfast News Letter of February 16 1738 (Feb 27 1739 in the modern calendar):

LONDON, Feb 6.

On Saturday last a noted Country Attorney was brought from the Fleet Prison to the Court of Common-Pleas at Westminster, in order to receive his Sentence for Male-Practice, when the Court were pleased to order him to be struck off the Roll, fined 200l. to be imprison’d within the Walls of the Fleet till the last Day of next Easter Term, and to find Sureties for his good Behaviour for three Years.

His Majesty has been pleased to appoint the Right Hon. the Earl of Hyndford, one of the 16 Peers of Scotland, to be Colonel of a Regiment of Foot on the Irish Establishment, in the room of Col. Lanoe, deceas’d.

The Merchants on ‘Change have made a generous Collection of 200 Guineas, which is to be remitted forthwith to Ireland; and to be distributed, as a Reward for their Courage, among those brave Fellows that brought the Pointz; Capt. Williams, safe into Kinsale Harbour, after the Commander, the chief Mate and others had deserted her at Sea, and went off in their Boat on board the Morant, Capt. Massey, lately arrived from Jamaica.

No less than 828 Cambricks were on Thursday last enter’d inward from France.

Yesterday was enter’d from Leith in Scotland, 7574 Yards of Linen; many Pieces whereof as fine, and more serviceable than Dutch Hollands.

BELFAST PORT-NEWS

Since my last arrived, the William Walker, from Bourdeax, with Wine, Brandy, and Paper