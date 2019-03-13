Reported On This Day 280 years ago (March 13 1739): Ships from England banned from landing non French goods in Marseilles

From the tenth surviving News Letter, dated March 2 1738 (which is March 13 1739 in today’s calendar, because the new year then did not begin until late March and so dates early in the calendar that we would consider part of 1739 were then still considered part of 1738):

Extract of a Letter from Paris, dated Feb. 16. in the Amsterdam Gazette.

We hear from Marseilles, that, by Orders from the King, they have forbid in that Port, as well as in the other Ports, the English Ships to import any Goods but those that are the Product of their Country, conformable to the late King’s Edict of the 6th of September 1701; and that, in consequence of those Orders, they not only forbad the English Vessels in that Port to land the Foreign Goods, they had on Board, but likewise order’d them to depart immediately.

From on Board the Mary, Capt. Nathaniel Kerfot, at Portsmouth, Feb, 13.

ON Tuesday last we sailed from Cowes in Company with Seventy Sail.

The Friday Morning following, about Two o’Clock, the John, of London, Capt. Seabrook, bound to Maryland, run foul of us about twelve Leagues to the Westward of Portland, carried away with our Bowsprit and Foremast, which fell in upon Deck, stav’d our Boats, and put us into a perishing Condition: With repeated Cries we begg’d he would stay by us till Morning; but regardless of the Injury done us, he kept on his way, and left us in that deplorable State, though at the same time he doubtless imagin’d us sinking.

ITALY. Venice, Feb. 14.

We received Letters from Constantinople, with Advice, that the Grand Divan, so long expected, was held in the Grand Signior’s Presence in the Beginning of December last; the Grand Vizir set forth in a very pathetick and ample Manner the present State of the Porte’s Affairs, the Advantages she might reap by continuing the War against the Courts of Vienna and Petersburg, and the Difficulties which he imagined those Courts labour’d under; that the Vizir laid great Stress upon this last Article; and that all the Ministers, Seraskiers and Bashaws who composed the Divan, were unanimously of the Prime Minister’s Opinion; so that a Resolution passed that the Grand Signior should continue the War against the Emperor and the Czarina with the utmost Vigour.

Those Letters add, that Count Bonneval fell sick in his Journey to the Place of his Exile, and that he writ a Letter to the Grand Signior, in which he complains of his being disgraced without knowing the Reasons whereby he incurr’d his Highness’s Indignation.

Other Letters from Constantinople of a later Date say, that the Porte seems vastly perplex’d at the News she receives from the Frontiers of Persia, where Thamas Kouli Jan is in Motion with his Troops, and threatens to enter the Turkish Territories with a powerful Army.

Those Letters insinuate that the Marquis de Villeneuve takes Advantage of that Juncture to press the Divan to take a Resolution on the Proposal of Peace made to them; but that nothing has yet been decided on that Head.

We hear from Gallway in the South of Ireland, that a few Days ago, about 10 o’Clock in the Morning, there happen’d the greatest Shower of Hail, accompanied with the greatest Clap of Thunder that has been known there in the Memory of Man.

It broke through the Warden’s House and Library, (called the College,) into the waste Part of the Church, it being then the Time of Divine Service; struck a Serjeant and three Soldiers then in Church, to the Ground; demolish’d the Corporation-Seat or Pew, into small Attoms; struck off the upper Part of the Church and the Crown-Post, and crack’d all the rest of the Steeple; melted Part of the Bell; blew some Part of the Lead off the Steeple into Lumberstreet, near to the Barracks; but the Ring of Bells received no Damage.

MRS DAVISON, of Carrickfergus, being now under Wine Licence, Sells several Sorts of choice Wine, with good Accommodation, Two-pence a Bottle cheaper than any in said Town.

WHEREAS JOHN FORSYTH, of Dromore in the County of Down, Gent, hath a Mill Wire to build against May next, and for that Purpose Stones are to be raised out of a Quarry.

Now, I the said JOHN FORSYTH do promise such Person or Persons, all proper Encouragement, who are capable of quarrying such Stones, and building said Wire, provided they apply to me soon.