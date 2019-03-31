Reported On This Day 280 years ago (March 31 1739): New date for forced sale of land in Co Down

From the News Letter of March 20 1738 (March 31 1739 in modern calendar):

The Rt Rev Charles Lord Bishop of Offery, Plaintiff.

John Magenis, Defendant

By Hill Wilson, Esq. late Sheriff of the County of Downe.

WHEREAS I have heretofore advertised, that by Virtue of two Writs of Fieri Facias to me directed against the Defendant at the Plaintiff’s Suit, on the 15th of March Instant, at the House of Joseph Watson near Purdy’sburn in said County, I would proceed to sell all the Defendants Interest or Term of Years unexpired of and in the Towns and Lands of Shanrod, Killcanmury, Ballydrumon, and some Tenements in the Town of Dromore.

Now this is to give Notice that the said Sale is adjourned to Thursday the 12th Day of April next, at the House of Patrick Dowdall Inn-Keeper in Downpatrick.

Dated this 14th Day of March, 1738. HILL Wilson, Esq; late Sheriff.

ADVERTISEMENT,

GEORGE STEWART, Stay-Maker, just from Dublin, opposite the Market-House in Belfast, makes Women’s Riding Habits, Stays and Children’s Gowns, as neat and fashionable as any made in Dublin.