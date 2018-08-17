The major difficulties of cooking in a tiny bedsitter eased by acclaimed writer

News Letter readers have alerted me to two seemingly unrelated stories this week, one happy and well-recounted in the media and the other sad and perhaps not so well known.

The former, that Austria’s capital city Vienna has just been named by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) survey as the world’s most liveable-in city, brought a proud smile to my face.

Essential Survival Manual

My late mother was born and raised in Vienna, and I have many happy memories of visiting that very beautiful city.

The second story comes from a heartrending newspaper article published recently about the legendary journalist and author Katharine Whitehorn who is now in a care home suffering from Alzheimer’s.

For most folk, the two stories have little that connects them, but for me there’s a poignant and profound link – food!

Vienna is famous for its River Danube, St Stephen’s Cathedral and the State Opera House, but the city’s scrumptious Sachertorte chocolate cake and wafer-thin Wiener Schnitzel cutlets featured highly in the city’s EIU commendations.

My grandmother made memorable Sachertorte and Schnitzel in her tidy little Viennese-apartment’s kitchen.

In the Picture Post, Woman’s Own, Saga Magazine, The Spectator and the Observer, Katharine Whitehorn’s prolific articles, columns and books brought her an enormous readership and a CBE in 2014 for her services to journalism.

Though my Viennese granny passed on much of her remarkable culinary expertise to my mother, when I went to university and was confronted with a single electric ring and a sink in the corner of a cramped bedsit - even baked beans and boiled eggs seemed almost too challenging.

With my gastronomic outlook thus constrained I happened upon Katharine Whitehorn’s now famous and much reprinted ‘Cooking in a Bedsitter’ in a second-hand bookshop.

My diet changed unrecognisably in an instant.

That life-saving, much-thumbed Penguin paperback still reigns prominently in my kitchen and has done so in every kitchen that I’ve cooked in since Katharine first proffered the alternative to a relentless diet of beans and eggs.

The introduction to the 2008 reprint of ‘Cooking in a Bedsitter’ begins: “There is one powerful smell closely associated with the making of coffee in bedsitters. It is the smell of burning plastic and it will go away if you move the handle of the pot away from the flame!”

Katharine Whitehorn’s classic handbook of quick, simple meals – including Swedish Sausage Casserole, Lamb Tomato Quickie and Shrimp Wiggle “became the essential survival manual for the busy single person living in his or her first rented room and remained in print for 40 years,” the introduction continues.

Whitehorn’s “trademark intelligent, practical and fabulously funny writing shines as brightly as ever, addressing the problems of ‘cooking at ground level’ in a hurry, with nowhere to put the salad but in the washing-up bowl, which is in any case full of socks”!

The reprint’s introduction ends with a glowing commendation – “delightful, entertaining and utterly indispensable.”

Back in May 2005 when Katharine Whitehorn was Sue Lawley’s castaway on BBC Radio 4’s iconic Desert Island Discs programme she was described as “the first journalist to write a column about her personal and domestic life and draw broader truths from her experiences – it’s the kind of material that is now commonly found on women’s pages and is satirised in Private Eye’s Polly Filler – but in the 1950s and 1960s it was a new phenomenon and she was its brightest and wittiest exponent”.

When Katharine chose her eight discs for the desert island she was working as the agony aunt for Saga Magazine and was “at the vanguard of a generation of women who were told they could ‘have it all’ and she may even be the only one to have managed it – a successful, well-paid career, a happy marriage and complete family”.

While she was at the Picture Post Katharine met Gavin Lyall – who went on to become a successful novelist – they had two sons and were married for 45 years until his death in 2002.

Her ‘Cooking in a Bedsitter’ is divided into two main sections headlined Cooking to Stay Alive and Cooking To Impress.

As the titles suggest there are some “tongue-in-cheek” suggestions, but an immense amount of practical guidance too.

Before I read her book and took Whitehorn’s advice on board I experienced an initial memorable disaster.

Thanks to my single electric ring I attempted bacon, egg and chips – all together, at the same time – in a saucepan of hot, bubbling, cooking oil.

There was a frighteningly loud sizzle and all the ingredients seemed to disappear.

I was probably lucky not to set the place on fire.

“Put in food as soon as fat stops bubbling,” is one of the book’s many wise rules about fish, chips and fritters, and bacon and eggs are firmly represented in the shallow fat frying section!

Along with over 300 straightforward and easily followed recipes, Whitehorn’s advice for a small kitchen’s range of equipment and utensils is frank and forthright – “it is not a question of the best possible tools, but the fewest”.

Amongst “the things you should aim to have” in a bedsit is a tin-opener that works “without covering the whole room in blood”!

And Katharine Whitehorn’s recipe for Wiener Schnitzel “with just a squeeze of lemon juice” is “beautifully quick and easy”!