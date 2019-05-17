Now you can pay to fly without an annoying person sitting next to you

Would you pay extra to avoid having someone seated next to you on a flight?

Whether you’re a seasoned flyer or have only set foot on a plane once, you’ve probably experienced the plight that many travellers know all too well - the annoying person sitting next to you.

Maybe you had to fight for the shared arm rest or pretend you were sleeping to get them to stop talking to you. The list of irritating things fellow passengers can do is endless.

But it might just be a thing of the past, with one airline allowing passengers to purchase a ticket that keeps the middle seat empty.

Fly in peace

Ireland’s flag carrier Aer Lingus has launched a premium short haul travel option for passengers who prioritise extra space to stretch out.

Introducing ‘AerSpace’, the new ticket option that lets travellers select either a window or an aisle seat, keeping the middle one free.

Susanne Carberry, director of network revenue and loyalty at Aer Lingus, said: “We are proud to launch AerSpace in response to feedback from our guests seeking a more premium and spacious travel experience when flying short haul with Aer Lingus.”

AerSpace will be available on flights to and from the UK as well as selected European flights, including Amsterdam, Paris and Madrid.

The premium feature is being launched on 1 September this year.

Other perks?

As well as getting a seat without someone encroaching on your personal space, passengers will benefit from other perks with AerSpace.

You’ll also get private overhead storage, complimentary food and drink provided, lounge access, priority boarding, fast track through security and free changes and refunds.

All these additional features don’t come cheap though.

How much extra does it cost?

The seats are definitely for those who absolutely need the extra space, as the upgraded AerSpace tickets clock in at around three times the price of a saver seat from the airline.

AerSpace seats are also limited as they are only offered on the front row of the plane, meaning there are only four AerSpace seats available per flight.