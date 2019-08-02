Obbi signs deal with Lisburn blind company

Technology company, Obbi Solutions has signed a “major” deal with Lisburn-based blind manufacturer, Decora Blind Systems Ltd.

The new contract will see Obbi Solutions provide a new software platform for all Decora’s 1,031 employees with the aim of enabling them to “save training time, drive profits and protect them from risk by integrating key business critical processes onto one user friendly, cloud-based platform”.

Barry Hughes, Training and Development Manager, Decora Blind Systems Ltd, said: “Obbi has also helped us take control of our on the job training, mentoring, compliance and important checklists on machinery. Now we are exploring further opportunities with the Obbi team to bring even more efficiencies to the company and our staff.”

Gareth Macklin, director, Obbi Solutions, commented: “Our vision was to drive productivity by unlocking the value of employees through continuous development and we are absolutely delighted to be working with a phenomenal global company like Decora.”