On my plate

Milliner Grainne Maher reveals her foodie likes and dislikes

Your ultimate death-row, last-night-on-earth meal, would be...

Assuming they grant you three courses! For starters it would have to be the most divine carpaccio of beef fillet with torn fiore de latte, pickled carrot, rocket, just like the dish my partner Alan made for us this Christmas past.

Main course would be a simple fresh trout baked in tinfoil in an open fire, just like my dad did when he went fishing when I was young.

Dessert... a serious slice of Banoffee with lashings of fresh whipped cream!

The thing you still can’t make is...

Many things...! I’m barely let near the stove these days as Alan is a professional chef and cooks everything.

Your favourite store cupboard essential has to be...

I adore peanut butter! It’s high in protein and good fats, I sometimes eat a spoonful straight out of the jar as a snack to tide me over. The hard bit is resisting drenching toast with it.

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is...

I couldn’t cope without my silicon baking mat.

From baking cookies for the kids, to oven chips for convenience as a busy mum.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is...

Crisps. Who can say no to a packet of Tayto Cheese and Onion!?

Your favourite childhood dinner was always...

My mummy always made an incredible Lasagne. Comforting, filling and tasty.

For dinner last night you ate... .

We ate out in Deane’s Love fish. I had lightly spiced whitebait, and a prawn and crab open sandwich. With Sauvignon Blanc. Then an espresso martini for a birthday treat.

Your takeaway of choice is...

Hoi Sin crispy duck pancakes to start, and Peking chicken with boiled rice or noodles.

Your hangover cure has to be...

Has to be a Big Tasty from McDonalds... eek!

And you really can’t stomach...

Whitebait. I learned that last night at Deane’s! Beautifully prepared, but just not my thing.