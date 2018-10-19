One charming country cottage

This beautiful historic cottage makes a unique and cosy family home

The cottage grounds have an informal beauty that must be seen to be fully appreciated.

The woodland path to the front of the property is punctuated by spots of wild flowers as it winds its way beneath mature oak and beech trees to a secret summer house and barbeque area.

The rear of the property offers a sheltered courtyard with multiple outhouses that are perfect for further development. With Loughgall, Moy, Portadown, Armagh, Dungannon and the Belfast/Dublin motorways all a short drive away, Ardress Cottage is a uniquely magical property in a prime location.

There are many star features. This is a period country home in a unique rural setting with delightful mature grounds and a shared boundary with the National Trust property Ardress House. The adaptable, bright and spacious accommodation has lots of original character and charm as well as delightful mature grounds.

The country kitchen with its new Firebird oil-fired range, large utility room and ground floor shower are further assets.

The property boasts four capacious bedrooms, a large dressing room and a family bathroom with period suite.

The cottage has oil-fired central heating and partial double glazing as well as an alarm system.

It is located just minutes from the Argory, Peatlands Park, Loughgall Country Park, a golf course and a tennis club. There is a useful range of outbuildings including garage, stable, workshop and barn with loft.