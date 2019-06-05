One of oldest Orangewomen passes away in Lisburn

Tributes have been paid to Mary Elizabeth Hanna, who passed away shortly after her 101st birthday, and who was probably the oldest Orangewoman in the world at the time of her death.

She joined the Orange Order in the 1970s and was a member of Lisburn Women’s LOL 76 until 2001 when the lodge folded.

Mrs Hanna, who was the wife of the late Robert Hanna, transferred into Lisnagarvey WLOL 207 and during her membership served as Worshipful Mistress of both lodges. She was a very active member of WLOL 207 and attended the monthly lodge meetings, even after

her 100th birthday.

In 2018 she accompanied the lodge to the field and on 30 June 2018 she had the signal honour of opening the Orange Arch in Lisburn. The proud Orangewoman was accompanied by officers of Lisburn District LOL, who invited her to open the arch as part of her 100th birthday celebrations.

Tribute was paid to her by Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor John Palmer, who said he was saddened at the news of her passing.

Noel Clarke Memorial Flute Band also posted a tribute on social media, expressing sympathy to her family circle; the band played hymns for Lizzie at her 100 th birthday in Lisburn Orange Hall.

The Lisburn woman died peacefully at hospital on May 30 and her funeral service took place at St Columba’s Presbyterian Church, Old Warren, Lisburn, with interment in Lambeg Parish churchyard.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert and their children Cassie, John, Alex, Margaret and

Sammy. She is survived by her sons Bertie, Walter, Robert and Kenneth and daughters Ann, Elizabeth and Eileen.

Donations in lieu of flowers were encouraged to Cancer Research UK.