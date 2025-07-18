Philip Black says that jetties are dangerously falling apart and that out of control water weed presents a real threat of drowing - as well as tangling up propellers.

The highly regarded Kinnego Marina on Lough Neagh has become “a danger to life” with dense weeds dominating the water and rotting jetties that collapse as people walk on them, it is claimed.

According to Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's website, the marina - situated on the south-east of Lough Neagh and the edge of the Oxford Island Nature Reserve - is set in "a magnificent rural setting of beauty and tranquility, giving striking views over the Lough".

The council boasts that it is "the largest marina on the Lough and home to the oldest sailing club in Northern Ireland".

The promotional page also says the site offers "fully sheltered berths with deep and shallow water access, fully trained and qualified staff to offer local knowledge, boat tuition and information on safety on the lough neagh".

A rotten jetty is sealed off with police danger cones at Kinego Marina.

There are also on site amenities including facilities for caravan, camping and glamping, a slipway, cafe, nature trails and a children’s play area.

However Philip Black, spokesman for Lough Neagh Sailing Club, claims the council has allowed the marina to deteriorate into something of a death trap over six years - despite fervent lobbying.

He is urging elected councillors to attend a public meeting on Thursday 24 July at 8pm at Lough Neagh Sailing Clubhouse in a bid to have the issues aired and addressed.

"We have continual problems with weeds despite a new weed cutter being promised in 2018,” he said. “There never seems to be a plan in place and the weed cutter is either out of action or at one of the other lakes leaving berth holders stuck.

Aquatic weeds are dangerously out of control in the marina and up to 40 vessels have been abandoned, taking up valuable berths that could be earning money for ratepayers.

"The jetties are crumbling away and many have fallen in. The last storm saw many boats break free due to rotten decking.

"There is a danger to life. I've had a foot go through the jetties when rotten boards have broken and I know others have had similar issues.

"I've also heard of a man who fell in and couldn't get back out again. Luckily there was someone there to assist him that day. "

In 2018 assurances were made that a new weed cutter would be purchased, he said.

"However, since then, the same promise has been repeated annually, with no lasting resolution in sight.

"Water weed has been linked to a number of near-drownings and fatalities in other parts of the world, such as in Waikato, New Zealand and Norfolk, England.

"We believe that addressing this matter now is not only a question of leisure provision but of public safety."

Mr Black says there are some 130 boats at the marina but that 30-40 are now derelict.

In most marinas, he says, people who don't pay their fees have their boats seized and they are quickly sold - but not in Kinego.

Instead rotting boats take up valuable space, while there is a long queue of people who want berths but can't get them.

Berth holders pay £700-£1000 per year, but many are unable to use their boats because the weeds are so thick that they tangle up the propellers.

"It is an issue that has been allowed to rumble on and is costing rate payers a fortune through poor planning and claims,” he added.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council responded: “Over the last number of years, the weed growth at Kinnego Marina and surrounding bay area has become more prolific. Council acknowledges that the current weed cutting schedule must be intensified to address this."

Cutting equipment has repeatedly broken down but will be replaced in time for next summer.

Staff have been removing weeds over the bank holiday period at jetties 1 to 4, and will move onto 5.

"We continue to carry out essential repairs at Kinnego Marina as required whilst considering longer-term repair options at the site.