Belfast City Marathon: PSNI advise drivers how to avoid disruption today, with several parades also taking place

The PSNI has issued guidelines traffic and travel guidelines for drivers in Belfast during the Belfast Marathon and a number of parades in the city today.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

The Marathon, Team Relay and 8 Mile Walk set off from the Stormont Estate today at 9am onto a course which crosses all areas of the City before finishing in Ormeau Park.

A significant number of spectators are expected to line the route.

In line with legislation the Marathon Organisers have applied for a road closure order and road users should expect some disruption throughout the duration of the race.

The PSNI have advised drivers how to minimise disruption during the Belfast Marathon and several parades in Belfast today.
Police have asked motorists to adhere to road closure notices and make use of the diversionary routes.

Roads started to close wholly or partially from around 6.00am and will fully reopen by 4.30pm.

On Sunday afternoon there will also be a series of parades in Belfast which will impact on traffic volume, police said – click HERE for details.

Motorists are asked to check their routes before travelling and allow plenty of time for journeys across the city throughout the day.

For details on projected times for participants passing through the marathon route, please click HERE.

Thunderstorms are also forecaste for NI today. See details and advice for drivers HERE.

