A new phase of a walking trail which links Northern Ireland and the Republic with the world-famous Appalachian Mountains in the US.

The International Appalachian Trail (IAT) Ulster–Ireland is part of an international walking trail that follows the Appalachian Mountain terrain, which existed on the super continent Pangaea before the Atlantic Ocean formed and broke up the continent.

The Ulster-Ireland section totals 279 miles in length, was established in 2011, launched in 2013 and continues the trail after it leaves the North American continent.

It starts at the Slieve League, passes through Glencolmcille, traverses the Bluestack Mountains in Co Donegal before crossing into Co Tyrone where it picks up the Ulster Way, taking in the Sperrins, the north coast and the Glens of Antrim.

The next phase of the walking trail has now been launched, which includes a number of improvements including newly installed pieces of art, new trail furniture and updated information panels and improved facilities at many locations.

A marketing campaign has also been launched to coincide with the trail works, promoting the walk to audiences across America, as well as in Northern Ireland and the Republic. This campaign will be carried out by Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland.

Dick Anderson, founder of the International Appalachian Trail, said: “In the early days of this project I never imagined that I would be speaking about the trail in Donegal and Northern Ireland.”

The trail begins at the Northern Terminus of the Appalachian Trail, on Mount Katahdin in Maine in the United States.

One of the world’s largest trail networks, it travels into Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland and Northern Ireland before moving into Scotland, Norway, the Iberian peninsula and Morocco.

Ben Lowry