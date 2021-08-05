Railway Bridge gifted to Council
Antrim & Newtownabbey Council has been gifted a salvaged Victorian Railway bridge from Translink.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 8:43 am
The railway bridge was once part of the Antrim to Londonderry line and forms an important part of the heritage of the Borough, which has numerous train stations and a long standing railway network. The cast iron bridge which dates back to the Victorian era and would have been removed some time ago to make way for wheelchair accessible upgrading of bridges.
The council is planning to restore this bridge to its former glory and include it as a heritage piece as part of their exciting plans for the redevelopment of Steeple Park, Antrim.