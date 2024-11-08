A murmuration of starlings

The sight of thousands of starlings swooping overhead in perfect formation is one of my favourite things about this time of year. For me, it’s a real sign of the autumn at its peak, and winter is on the horizon.

As dusk approaches, the birds begin to gather with their numbers steadily increasing until

the sky is filled with a visually stunning aerial display. It’s believed that murmurations offer

safety in numbers, providing vital protection from predators.

It would be hard for predators to single out just one starling from a swirling group of thousands! It’s still a mystery how each starling knows which way to turn without bumping into the others though, what a skill!

One of my favourite places to watch out for these dazzling displays is the viewing platform at

Portmore Lough. The view looking over the Lough is incredible and provides a real opportunity to witness one of the most incredible nature spectacles on offer.

A visit to Portmore Lough Nature Reserve offers a variety of incredible nature sights at this time of year. Keep your eyes peeled for majestic whooper swans gliding across the water,

their distinctive calls echoing through the air.

Flocks of ducks, including colourful pochards and tufted ducks will be gathering, creating a vibrant scene on the lough. As the sun dips below the horizon, the reserve comes alive with the sound of geese honking and the rustle of wings.

The great thing about nature is that you are never quite sure what you might spot at any time. As well as our regular visitors, there are plenty of other birds that just stop over on their way to and from other countries. Keep an eye out for anything unusual.