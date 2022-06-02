Santander provides seven-figure funding to support Finn Lough’s development plans

Finn Lough’s forest dome accommodation

Northern Ireland luxury resort Finn Lough has unveiled extensive development and expansion plans.

The wellness facility in Lough Erne is renowned for its forest domes, transparent accommodation giving guests a overnight experience among the trees.

Santander UK has provided the family-owned business with a seven-figure funding package to support its development plans. The business has invested some of the funding in the construction of a solar power farm on site. It uses photovoltaic modules to convert light to electricity which now generate 60% of the resort’s energy.

The funding also supports Finn Lough’s culinary offering. The business has employed a new team of chefs from Cape Town to revamp the on-site restaurant. Another major development due to launch in spring next year is a spa village contained within a 3,500 square-foot glass dome that will house a wellness centre offering pools, salt baths and treatment rooms as well as saunas and steam rooms.

A upgrade of Finn Lough’s eight Lakeside Lodges is also underway. This accommodation is undergoing a major interior refurbishment, as well as full insulation to maximise energy efficiency, and roof-top solar panels will be installed to power the lodges. Additionally, outdoor fire pits have been installed.

Finn Lough is run by siblings Michael and Gillian Beare, whose family has owned the land for the past 40 years. The business was established in 1981, starting out as a resort with two lodges and a small marina. Since then, it has expanded to offer a diverse range of accommodation as well as a restaurant and bar, extensive spa and outdoor recreational facilities making the most of the lake and forest surroundings. It currently employs a staff of 40 and plans to grow by a further ten this year including the new restaurant team.

Michael Beare, director, Finn Lough, said: “We are delighted to have this partnership with Santander UK. It allows us to follow through on our most ambitious ideas, to keep working with our team to create the most unique and enjoyable guest experiences.”