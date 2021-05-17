Snap a selfie with your favourite local landmarks to be in with a chance to win £50 of high street vouchers

Over the next month many of the Coronavirus restrictions that we have become used to in Northern Ireland will, hopefully, start to ease.

So let’s all get outside and celebrate Northern Ireland. In fact, as part of our ongoing celebration of the approaching end of lockdown and 284 years of telling Northern Ireland's stories, we want to bring you into the picture… literally.

We are running an exciting ‘My Local Landmark’ competition, and we want you to get involved.

Enter our My Local Landmark competition to win £50 shopping vouchers

Take a selfie at the local landmark that you think best represents our local history, heritage, community, culture, or scenery. From churches to chippies, statues to street art, we’re ready to see Northern Ireland through your eyes.

Email your selfies to [email protected] including the following details:

Your full name,

Email address,

The name of your location

Why it is your favourite?

All entrants will receive a 40% off promo code for an annual or monthly digital subscription with the winner picking up £50 of high street vouchers.

