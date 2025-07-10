The annual Royal Black parade in Scarva will be substantially bigger this year - being billed by organisers as one of the biggest ever parades held for the event.

Traditionally held on 13 July, which this year falls on a Sunday, the annual event has been moved instead to Monday 14 July.

With the dates providing a natural day of rest between the 12th and 13th, organisers say at least an extra 20 preceptories are planning to attend this year as a result.

Some 85 preceptories and 82 bands will parade through the picturesque village and supporters will be in the region of 100,000 - understood to be the biggest annual one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland.

From left, King James and King William in their sword fight at the Scarva Sham Fight last year. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

The highlight of the day is the traditional Sham Fight between period actors dressed as King William III and King James at 1:30pm in Scarva Demesne, when the air will crack with musket fire from soldiers on both sides.

Sandy Heak, a member of the organising team and one of the participants in the Sham Fight, said: “This year, with the 13th falling on a Sunday, this provides a break between the Twelfth celebrations on the Saturday and Scarva on Monday the 14th, and this could mean even more spectators turning out to enjoy the Sham Fight.”

He added: “It’s a truly special event, a wonderful day out for families, when the sleepy village of Scarva comes alive to the sights and sounds of an amazing spectacle.

John Adair is the registrar of the Sir Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000, which organises the event, and is well known for his portrayal of King William in the pageant for the past 30 years.

Band members and members of the Royal Black Preceptory parade through Scarva, County Down, before "The Sham Fight". Photo: PA

He said: "There are 21 visiting preceptories new to the event, from counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry, and Tyrone, and that means there will be 85 preceptories in the procession.

“This will swell the ranks of the number on parade to upwards of 7,000, inclusive of sir knights and the members of the marching bands.”

The procession will include a wide variety of musical outfits, comprising flute, pipe, accordion and silver bands.

Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution said: “Year after year, the members of RBP 1000 deliver a wonderful day of culture and pageantry, which attracts upwards of 100,000 visitors to Scarva.

Tens of thousands of visitors converged on the Co Down village of Scarva for the annual Sham Fight and parade last year. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

“The procession through the village and beautiful Demesne, with preceptories carrying aloft colourful banners portraying biblical scenes, is an amazing spectacle."

As John Adair takes on his customary role of ‘King Billy’, Colin Cairns will once again don the costume of King James.

Colin is a veteran of the Sham Fight, having played the royal role for “well over 30 years”.

“And I’ve never won once, so I don’t know what that’s telling me,” he jokes. “If I won, there’d be real trouble!”

The demonstration will start at 10.45am – 30 minutes earlier than usual – to accommodate the extra number of visiting preceptories in the parade from the Gilford Road to the Demesne.

The Sham Fight will take place at 1.30pm, with the religious service due to start at 2pm, and the return parade scheduled to leave the Demesne at 3.15pm.