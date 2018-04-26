Best man for Royal wedding confirmed

Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace said.

File photo dated 16/9/1987 of three year old Prince Harry receives a helping hand from his older brother Prince William on his first day at kindergarten in Chepstow Villas, Notting Hall Gate, London. Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace said.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.

"Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011."