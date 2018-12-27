Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Race 3: TOALS BOOKMAKERS HUNTERS CHASE ''Stand Up And Fight ridden by Derek O'Connor beats Sizing Coal in the third race.''This is the last day of racing under the management of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures from the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders

Pictures by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Racegoers at Down Royal.''This is the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Bookmakers pictured at Down Royal.''This is the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Bookmakers pictured at Down Royal.''This is the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Jockeys leave the jockey room at Down Royal.''This is the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
