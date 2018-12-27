Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2018 ''Boxing Day racing at Down Royal Racecourse ''Jockeys leave the jockey room at Down Royal.''This is the last day of racing under the management of of the Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye Ltd'5A Hawthorn Office Park'45 Stockmans Way'Belfast'BT9 7ET