Charles and Camilla visit Hillsborough Castle

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

They will tour the visitor centre and walled garden at the Co Down residence of the royal family.

The Georgian castle has undergone a £24 million refurbishment by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces in advance of its opening to the public later this month.

Charles and Camilla will unveil a portrait during their visit. They will also meet craftspeople and builders involved in the project.

The prince said Hillsborough Castle was a “special place” as he toured the gardens.

His Prince’s Trust charity was involved in the restoration process.

Charles said he hoped the castle would attract visitors from throughout Ireland.

Camilla is undertaking a solo engagement at the new Clore Learning Centre in the castle’s stableyard.

She was greeted by Rupert Gavin, chairman of Historic Royal Palaces, Tom O’Leary, director of public engagement at Historic Royal Palaces and Shan McAnena, public engagement manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens before being shown an artwork by Rob Ryan.

The duchess went on to participate in craft activities with children from the nearby Downshire Primary School, as well as older people from Lisburn’s Lille Court residential home.

The royal couple completed their engagements in Northern Ireland at the unveiling of a new portrait of the Prince of Wales at Hillsborough Castle.

They also met the artist, local man Gareth Reid, who was commissioned by Historic Royal Palaces.

