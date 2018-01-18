Harry and Meghan wow Cardiff crowds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove Cardiff wild when they finally made an appearance in the city after a train delay kept royal fans waiting.

The hundreds of waiting well-wishers quickly forgave Harry and his bride-to-be for their hour-long delay as they went on a walkabout at Cardiff Castle.

As they shook outstretched hands, the prince said "sorry we're late" while the US actress echoed his words, saying: "I'm so sorry."

Harry and his bride-to-be, who wore a coat by Stella McCartney and trousers by Welsh brand Hiut Denim, responded to the enthusiasm of the crowds by posing for pictures, patiently chatting to young children and accepting gifts.

Meghan even received an invitation from royal superfans Anne and Judy Daley, who were holding a balloon printed with the words Happy Engagement, to stage her hen do in the nightclubs of Cardiff

- and she accepted.

The couple also came across their namesakes, Megan Taylor, nine, and six-year-old Harry Smith, who presented them with a Welsh love spoon, an early wedding present from the people of Wales.

Ms Markle, who will marry her prince on May 19, said: "Oh my goodness, wow, it's beautiful, thank you very much."

Anne Daley, who had brought her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - named Camilla - to meet the couple, said: "I asked her if she would like to come on a hen night around the nightspots of Cardiff, and she said she'd love to.

"It was overwhelming, she was so beautiful and kind and she loved Camilla, she gave her a little squeeze."

Harry and his fiancee travelled to Cardiff by train from London but were delayed because of a track fault between the west London suburb of Southall and Slough, Network Rail said.