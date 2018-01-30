Hot toast warm-up for William and Kate at Stockholm bandy session

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun their Scandinavian tour by learning about an unusual form of hockey called bandy.

William and Kate watched the popular activity in a snow-covered park in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet a group of local bandy hockey players at Vasaparken in Stockholm

The game involves 11 players a side on a rink similar in size to a hockey pitch.

The royal couple started their day with a traditional toast with a hot drink carried in a flask in a briefcase known as a "Bandy Portfolio".

They wore bobble hats and winter coats as they watched two teams playing in the Vasaparken open area in sub-zero temperatures.

William applauded as a goal was slammed home by one player and watched intently as the youngsters began practising penalties.

