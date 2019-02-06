Queen Elizabeth (L), the Queen Mother celebrates her 100th birthday from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her daughter Queen Elizabeth II, as thousands of people flocked to the streets outside the Palace to cheer the Queen Mother.

On this day: February 6 1952 Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI

In this picture special we look the early life of Queen Elizabeth II in images

The Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, arriving at Olympia for the International Horse show.

1. Royalty - International Horse Show - Olympia, London

King George VI, his wife Queen Elizabeth and their two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret.

2. Royalty - King George VI and family

Princess Elizabeth dancing with her fiance, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, RN, at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, when a ball was held to welcome the royal family to Scotland.

3. Royalty - Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten Dancing - Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Princess Elizabeth walking bareheaded through the rain to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in London.

4. Royalty - Princess Elizabeth - London

