On this day: February 6 1952 Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI
In this picture special we look the early life of Queen Elizabeth II in images
Pictures PA Archive/PA Images
1. Royalty - International Horse Show - Olympia, London
The Duchess of York, with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, arriving at Olympia for the International Horse show.
2. Royalty - King George VI and family
King George VI, his wife Queen Elizabeth and their two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret.
3. Royalty - Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten Dancing - Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh
Princess Elizabeth dancing with her fiance, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, RN, at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, when a ball was held to welcome the royal family to Scotland.
4. Royalty - Princess Elizabeth - London
Princess Elizabeth walking bareheaded through the rain to visit the Royal Tournament at Olympia in London.
