Replica of Meghan's ring on sale for £14.99

Argos has produced a replica of Meghan Markle's engagement ring for just £14.99.

The limited edition Meghan Sparkle by the online retailer features an emerald-cut cubic zirconia set between two brilliant-cut stones on a yellow gold-plated band.

Meghan Markle's hand, as Argos have produced a replica of Meghan Markle's engagement ring for just 14.99

The American former actress's actual diamond engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry, was made using two diamonds from Diana, Princess of Wales's personal collection and a central diamond sourced from Botswana.

It is estimated to be worth more than £120,000.

Clair Albone, jewellery buyer at Argos, said the sale of engagement rings at the company had jumped 22% compared to last year, as the nation gears up for Harry and Ms Markle's nuptials on May 19.

She described the Meghan Sparkle ring as "a classic choice at a price that doesn't require a royal budget".

Meghan Markle

The ring comes in a gift box depicting the London skyline and inscribed with the royal wedding date.

A huge selection of souvenirs have been produced ahead of the big day, including a Harry and Meghan neckerchief for dogs by luxury dog accessories brand Teddy Maximus for £25.

Other novelty items range from Harry and Meghan face masks from various party shops and costing around £3.50 each, to a Let's Dress Harry And Meghan! Royal Wedding Souvenir Cut Out Book for £5.25.