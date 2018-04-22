Schoolchildren to help Liam Neeson name Ballymena’s new outdoor hub

Primary school children in Ballymena have just two weeks to help Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson name an iconic new meeting place in the heart of the town.
Work is ongoing on Ballymena’s ultra-modern outdoor entertainment and creativity
hub, marking the final stage of a multi-million pound investment in the Co Antrim town.
Earlier this month, A-list actor Liam - star of a string of blockbuster movies, including The Phantom Menace, Schindler’s List and Taken, launched a competition to find a suitable name for Broadway’s latest attraction.
And local kids have been encouraged to get their suggestions to Ballymena-born Liam by Tuesday May 8, so the hometown hero can pick his favourite.
He said: “The name Ballymena derives from the Irish and means ‘middle town’.
“Indeed, our wee town sits in the middle of Northern Ireland: the centre of.
“How appropriate that a wonderful new structure will be erected right, bang in
the middle of the town to be used as a gathering place, a place to shop, be
entertained, meet the neighbours for a chat and a catch-up - set the world to
rights
“And also, more importantly, to show the world that we won’t sit and ‘lick our
wounds’ at losing two vital factory industries.
“We look forward to the future, welcome it, adapt and attract new business
initiatives. This beautiful, yet simple structure symbolises all that and more. Many
congratulations.”
He signed his statement to council: ‘Liam Neeson, OBE and proud son of
Ballymena’.
Parents, schools and youth clubs are encouraged to send children’s suggestions to
communications@midandeastantrim.gov.uk by 5pm on Tuesday, May 8.
The new structure provides residents with a fit-for-purpose outdoor
community space, acting as a hive of activity, with a series of outdoor events
already being planned to promote culture and the arts.
Council is currently working on plans for several superb events for all the family at
the new space, including summer markets and performances, which will bring
more people into the town centre and create an excellent atmosphere around
Ballymena.
If anyone wishes to contact Council in relation to the public realm scheme, email
enquiries@midandeastantrim.gov.uk