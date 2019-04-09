The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reopen the Walled Garden at Hillsborough Castle

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.

The Georgian castle has undergone a £24 million refurbishment by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces in advance of its opening to the public later this month

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Clore Learning Centre at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.

