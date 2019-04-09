The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reopen the Walled Garden at Hillsborough Castle
The Georgian castle has undergone a £24 million refurbishment by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces in advance of its opening to the public later this month
Pictures from Press Association
1. Royal visit to Hillsborough Castle and gardens
The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Clore Learning Centre at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
PA Wire
PA Wire/PA Images
2. Royal visit to Hillsborough Castle and gardens
The Prince of Wales during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.
PA Wire
PA Wire/PA Images
3. Royal visit to Hillsborough Castle and gardens
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.
PA Wire
PA Wire/PA Images
4. Royal visit to Hillsborough Castle and gardens
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a tour of the Visitor Centre and the Walled Garden at the reopening of Hillsborough Castle and gardens in Northern Ireland.
PA Wire
PA Wire/PA Images
View more