Peter Pan show will be no small affair

Be prepared to be blown away later this year by the larger than life performance of Peter Pan at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Starring Martin Kemp and Milton Jones, JM Barrie’s magical tale will be brought to life in gigantic proportions this December.

Spandau Ballet star Kemp, who will play ultimate baddie Captain Hook, and Jones, who will play his simple-minded right-hand man Mr Smee, will be joined on stage by a cast of over 100 performers, including Cirque performers, Irish dancers and children from local Pauline Quirke Academies.

The show will also feature a seven meter long animatronic crocodile, a life size Jolly Roger Galleon sailing around the arena in front of a 10,000 gallon water wall, and the highest human Peter Pan flight ever staged.