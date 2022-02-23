The Dogs' Trust shares its top advice on how to keep four-legged friends happy amidst further projections of stormy weather

With storms on the way, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, is providing top tips and advice on how to keep our four-legged friends happy and safe.

Charlotte Huggins, Canine Behaviour Officer at Dogs Trust, said:

“Extreme weather can be distressing for dogs.

“Signs to look out for include pacing around the home, excessive barking, or trying to run and hide.

“There are steps owners can take to comfort their dog and help them cope if their dogs are becoming anxious.

“If you’re worried about the weather, keep your dog indoors as much as possible.”

Dogs Trust shared their top tips on keeping man and woman’s beloved four-legged friend calm in the midst of stormy and inhospitable weather:

(1) Make sure your dog has enjoyable things to do indoors to keep them stimulated, such as a toy filled with food or a long-lasting chew.

(2) Play games or practice reward-based training with your dog.

(3) Close the curtains, turn lights on and turn up the volume on your TV or radio.

(4) Make sure your house and garden are secure, in case your dog tries to run away if they are scared.

(5) Provide a safe hiding place – for example, a comfy bed under a table with blankets which will make it cosy and help with soundproofing.

(6) If your dog wants to hide, allow them to stay where they feel safe.

(7) If you can head out safely, always keep your dog on a lead.

(8) Stay out of flood water as it may contain raw sewage and toxins and other hazards that could injure your dog.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

The charity has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

Dogs Trust also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment.

The charity are working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

For more information and advice visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/advice.

