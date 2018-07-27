PICTURES: One Summer’s Day in Northern Ireland - here are your photos

It’s holiday time, and the kids are enjoying being off school, and we have been blessed with some sparkling summer sunshine.

We asked you to send in your pictures of One Summer’s Day - Saturday, July 21 - to capture what sums up a perfect summer’s day for our readers.

And how you responded! Here’s a selection of just some of the many images sent to us - thanks to all those who emailed their snaps.

The best one, as chosen by our editorial team, will win a £100 voucher courtesy of Gordons Chemist. We’ll announce the winner soon.

That picture will then be put up against One Summer’s Day pictures taken by readers of our sister titles across the Johnston Press publishing group to find a national winner!