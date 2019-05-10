Plush modern living by the sea

This spectacular penthouse apartment offers the most stunning panoramic views over the East Strand towards Skerries and beyond.

The property, extending to almost 1800 sq ft, comprises a spacious open plan kitchen with excellent living and dining areas, four bedrooms (one with ensuite), bathroom and utility room. There is a large terrace situated off the living area plus secure covered car parking on the ground floor.

The development is situated in an excellent location, with the East Strand literally on the doorstep and within walking distance of the town and harbour area with its many shops, cafes and restaurants.

Passing through the well maintained communnal entrance with secure video entry system and individual mailboxes, tiled flooring and lift access to all floors, you can pass through to the entrance hall with its tiled floor, alarm panel, spotlights, cloaks cupboard and shelved hot press. The bright, airy, modern and spacious open plan kitchen and living and dining area is elegantly charming and features a modern selection of kitchen units with solid work surfaces and stainless steel sink unit, eye level oven, wine cooler, microwave and warming drawers, integrated dishwasher and a central island with induction hob and extractor unit as well as that all important breakfast bar and dining table.

The tastefully decorated living area features a wall mounted gas fire, tiled flooring, spotlights and patio doors to the private terrace, which would be delightful for dining al fresco.

The property also comprises a utility room with space for washing machine and dryer, a master double bedroom with beautiful bay window to the front and an ensuite with walk-in shower. The remaining three bedrooms are all generously proportioned with spotlights and built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom has a tiled panel bath, walk-in shower cubicle, and wall mounted vanity with wash hand basin. The large roof terrace offers truly spectacular sea views and there is secure covered car parking with one allocated space.