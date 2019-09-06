Portrush are back in the habit again!

Portrush Music Society are donning their wimples again to present Sister Act the Musical which they staged to sell-out audiences back in 2014 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

The award-winning north coast society opens with this joyous musical on September 20 with ten heavenly performances of this smash hit musical.

The fantasy dancers from Portrush Music Society's production of Sr Act the Musical

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found - a convent!

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sister find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), dazzling dance routines and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, Sr Act is the funniest and funkiest musical around.

The nuns from Sr Act the Musical by Portrush Music Society

It’s going to be fabulous baby!

Reprising her role as Deloris is Elaine Macauley and also returning to the roles they played in the 2014 version are Harry Stinson as Monsignor O’Hara and Harry Coates as gangster Curtis Jackson.

Fiona Flynn plays the role of Mother Superior with Alan McClarty playing Lt ‘Sweaty’ Eddie Souther.

It’s been a busy season for the north coast performers as they staged a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much-loved Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat earlier in the yea and they are now preparing to audition for their next big production, Shrek, which will be staged in 2020.

The ensemble of Portrush Music Society's production of Sr Act the Musical

Tickets are on sale now for Sister Act the Musical from the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine by calling 028 70 123 123 or by logging onto www.riversidetheatre.org.uk