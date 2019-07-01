Portrush heritage group launches ‘app’

Visitors to Portrush can now enjoy a unique guided journey through the town’s rich history.

The new ‘Discover Portrush Heritage Experience’, developed by Portrush Heritage Group, features 22 bespoke granite trail markers, a free 64-page guide book and mobile App which tell the story of the much-loved resort, its people and places.

Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it provides an opportunity for people to experience the natural and cultural heritage of Portrush in an engaging and interactive way.

John McNally, Chairman of Portrush Heritage Group explained: “As a group of volunteers we are committed to raising awareness and appreciation of local heritage and we are delighted to see this come to fruition in such a tangible way through this project.

“With the impending arrival of The 148th Open, it is a very exciting time for Portrush, and we really want to share the town’s rich story with our visitors and residents. This includes its connection to golf and we have included a specific section in the App which charts the sport’s connection to the town for the past 130 years. As well as being a leading recreational holiday destination, Portrush should be appreciated for its heritage and history which add an exciting new dimension to its appeal.

“We are hugely grateful to all our supporters who have made this project possible and we look forward to sharing it with the local community and visitors.”

The App, which is available for download on both Apple and Android platforms, features well-known media personalities Sarah Travers, Anne Marie McAleese and Stephen Watson as the main guides along with a host of other voices from the community including 90-year-old Roy Hardyman. Users can enjoy their audio commentary and accompanying text which bring different parts of the resort to life while also evoking memories of a by-gone era.

To download the free App, search ‘Discover Portrush’ on any mobile device. Find out more about Portrush Heritage Group on their Discover Portrush website or Facebook.