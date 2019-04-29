Property in a majestic setting at Strangford Lough

One of only a small number in an exclusive row of individually designed luxury homes backing onto open countryside, this unique property overlooks Strangford Lough at Whiterock Bay to the front and the majestic Mountains of Mourne to the rear.

Commissioned by the present owner and built to an exacting standard, the bespoke design which was planned to take advantage of one of the Province’s most stunning shoreline vistas could not be more impressive in terms of both aspect and accommodation. The imposing external elevation, with its contemporary theme, is a foretaste only of a beautifully proportioned layout of bright luxurious living space benefitting from numerous architectural features not least of which are double height ceilings and walk-in decked balconies.

The 180 degree lough views afforded by the property’s commanding position are a continuous source of interest, summer and winter, with numerous islands, abundant wildlife and passing yachts.

The location is a short stroll from Daft Eddy’s Restaurant, and island coffee shop, the yacht clubs for which the area is renowned and the amenities available at Balloo/Killinchy village are only minutes away by car.

Passing through the impressive double height glazed entrance to the spacious entrance hall with its heated ceramic tiled floor, you will find a formal drawing room with beamed ceiling sandstone fireplace and hearth, floor to ceiling windows affording magnificent views, chic furnishings and French doors on to the glazed and decked balcony. The luxurious kitchen has with its polished granite work surfaces and breakfast bar is open plan with the family room with its pitched and beamed ceiling, cast iron multi-fuel stove, floor to ceiling windows, and French door. The master bedroom suite has French doors opening onto a Juliette balcony, ensuite and a walk-in dressing room with a range of open robes and drawers. Outside you will find an integral double garage. This stunning home must be viewed to appreciate its many attributes.