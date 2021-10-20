PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Stunning country residence

This detached country residence set on a five acre site with its own private woodland and lake.

Nestled in the County Antrim countryside, just 10 minutes drive from the world famous and award winning Causeway Coast and Giant’s Causeway. this spacious property boasts three bedrooms of which two have ensuites and dressing rooms, five receptions rooms including, formal living room, dining room, snug/office, open plan kitchen and dinette, extensive informal living incorporating games room overlooking the stunning gardens and outdoor entertaining space.

An integrated one bed annex with ensuite and open plan living/kitchen area is also accessible from the main family home, which would be an ideal for family or guests.

A large detached double garage with loft conversion, bathroom, sink and oil heating could be advantageous to someone wishing to work from home or explore B&B or holiday rental opportunities.

Prospective buyers will enjoy both the tranquillity of the countryside along with the accessibility to the coastline and nearby towns therefore we highly recommend early viewing as properties like this are a rarity on the local market.

Accommodation:

Ground Floor:

Entrance Hall: 2.37m x 3.74m Tiled floors, papered walls, lighting.

Storage: 0.87m x 2.26m

Formal Living Room: 3.75m x 6.74m

Solid wooden floors, painted walls, lighting, bay window, fea-ture fireplace with gas fire, double doors leading to lounge

Dining Room: 3.68m x 6.19m Tiled floors, wooden panelled walls, wall & feature lighting, TV point

Kitchen 3.73m x 6.91m

Tiled flooring, painted walls, recessed lighting, eye and low level country style units AGA range, Belfast sink, bay window with seating, double doors to dining room & study

Utility

2.24m x 3.85m Tiled floor, painted walls, light-ing, low level units with tiles above, intergraded hob & plumbing for dishwasher, stainless steel 1.5 bowl sink & drainer

Rear Porch

2.93m x 3.70m Tiled flooring, painted walls, light-ing, eye & low level units with tiling between, plumbing for washing machine & tumble dryer

W/C

1.61m x 2.24m Tiled floors, tiled walls, lighting, modern white suite to include w/c & sink

Office

3.45m x 3.74m Carpet flooring, painted walls, lighting, phone points, doubled doors to lounge, intercom to gate

Lounge

6.43m x 7.22m Tiled floors, painted walls, recessed lighting, patio doors to outside, feature red brick fireplace with wood burning stove, TV point.

First Floor:

Bedroom 1:

6.55m x 7.46m Carpet flooring, painted walls, recessed & feature lighting, phone point, sliding mirrored door to ensuite

Dressing Room 2.60m x 3.46m

Sliderobe storage.

Ensuite 2.50m x 3.97m

Tiled floor, tiled walls, recessed lighting, chrome towel radiator, white suite to include w/c, sink, jacuzzi bath and shower pod

Bedroom 2:

3.73m x 6.01m

Carpet flooring, painted walls, lighting, dressing room with built in wardrobes, TV point & phone point,

Ensuite

2.32m x 2.47m

Wooden flooring, papered walls, recessed lighting, bathroom suite to include w/c, sink and fully panelled and enclosed shower cubicle with mains shower

Bedroom 3:

2.60m x 3.28m Carpet flooring, painted walls, lighting,

Bathroom: 2.47m x 3.04m

Vinyl flooring, panelled walls, recessed lighting, bathroom suite to include w/c, sink & bath with mixer taps and shower head.

Annex - Ground Floor

Living Room / Kitchen / Dining:

3.30m x 6.64m

Living

Vinyl flooring, painted walls, lighting, fireplace with electric fire

Kitchen

Vinyl flooring, painted walls, modern eye & low level units with tiling between, intergrat-ed hob & oven, dishwasher, stainless steel 1.5 bowl sink & drainer

Bedroom

2.53m x 4.17m

Vinyl flooring, painted walls, lighting, patio doors to garden

Ensuite

2.15m x 2.48m

Vinyl flooring, panelled walls, lighting, white suite to include w/c, sink & bath with over-head electric shower, chrome towel rail.

External:

Garage 7.66m x 11.61m Concrete flooring, lighting, sink & WC, pedestrian door, 2 x electric roller doors, oil heating to ground floor, stairs to floored loft, 4.09m x 11.63m with 2 x Velux window

Property approached via Private tree covered laneway. With coloured stone on the approach to the front of the property, gardens surrounding are laid in lawn with mature trees to the front.

Heating is via Oil Heating & Multi Burning Stove. Outside Tap & Security Lighting. Mix of uPVC and Hard Wood double glazed Windows & Doors.

Agent: NRE 028 7032 9222