Property that’s ‘not Run of the Mill’

If you are looking for a property that is a little bit different to the ‘run of the mill’ then welcome to Millhouse, 47 Castleroe Road, Coleraine.

Located along the banks of the River Bann and The Cutts, this small holding occupies a generous mature secluded site which is within a hop, skip and a jump of the Trim Trail Forest and many fabulous walks yet, shops are within easy access as, too, is the town centre.

The kitchen at Millhouse

Dating back to 1801, Millhouse was exactly that with the original mill wheels still on site.

An adjoining cottage was the original dwelling house of the Mill Manager.

Having undergone a complete renovation by the current owner, Millhouse now boasts seven-bedroom, four reception accommodation. The renovation was painfully sympathetic with the last detail included in the overall project. The ground and first floors were rebuilt using the original stone and walls are some three feet wide. The second floor, a modern addition yet retains the character of the remainder of the house.

The attached cottage features a lounge, open plan kitchen and dining area, bathroom and a bedroom on the ground floor.

There are a further two bedrooms on the first floor.

The property is approached by a sweeping driveway leading to coloured loose stone parking and turning area.

Luxurious mature gardens, well stocked with seasonal planting and shrubbery, border the neighbouring forestry lands offering that countryside feel while being literally on the edge of town.

The front garden is laid in lawn with mature trees and seasonal planting and a side garden, overlooking the former mill, with young planting.

Generous rear and side gardens are in lawn enclosed by mature trees and shrubbery, raised loose coloured stone beds with seasonal planting.

There is a paved patio area, loose coloured stone courtyard and morning area.