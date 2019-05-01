PSNI appeal over George Best fivers theft

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the home of an older person in the Greenland Drive area of Larne on Friday, April 26.

Detective Sergeant Leighanne Robinson said: “It is believed that entry was gained to the property sometime between 9.00 am and 5.45 pm on Friday.

“It is understood that a quantity of George Best £5 notes were taken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or if you have been offered these George Best notes, please contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 998 of 26/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.