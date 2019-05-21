Quay Vipers’ annual ride-out in memory of youngster Alex

The 18th Quay Vipers’ annual ride-out to Cushendall in support of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and in memory of member Alex Galbraith, this year, will leave Carrick Harbour carpark this Sunday May 26 at 1.00pm.

Organising committee member, Amanda Smyth said: “We remember the young life of Alex Galbraith, an extraordinary young man and an honorary member of our club, who was cared for by NI Children’s Hospice.

“Alex was such a character and despite all his problems which included severe epilepsy and a benign brain tumour, he never complained. Alex enjoyed life and he really loved his bikes, loved being out in the sunshine and loved his respite breaks at Children’s Hospice.

“He remains an inspiration to everyone at Quay Vipers and in his honour every biker taking part on Sunday will be wearing his favourite colours of yellow and blue on ribbons on Sunday.”