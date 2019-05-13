Raft Race returns for another RNLI fundraiser event

The annual weekend of madness that is the Portrush Raft Race is back on May 25 and 26 to raise funds for the RNLI.

Host for the hugely po;ular event is entertainer Brian Moore who will compere music before the Raft Race on the Saturday from Andy ‘Elvis’ Rogers, local ukulele enthusiasts and four piece band The Renegade Kings.

Proceedings get under way bright and early on the Saturday with the Junior Raft Race at 10am and the main Raft Race will line up from approximately 2.45pm and the starting klaxon will sound after the much-anticipated display by the Wild Geese Parachute team.

Other events in the packed weekend schedule include welly wanging, kids’ disco with the Kelly Neill Dancers and DJ Alan Logan, beach volleyball, the Babushka Big Dip, the Paddleboard Challenge, the Yacht Club Open Swim as well as stands, stall and even a display of camper vans.