Rising tide at Carnlough seafront puts spotlight on signs

Replacement signs erected at Carnlough seafront warning of a hazard have been removed again after being located in the rising tide.

Carnlough Community Association has queried the location of the signs which the group says cannot be read from a safe place if the tide is in.

A spokesperson pointed out: “To read these signs, you need to make your way down through this health and safety hazard.”

Rusty railings have become so corroded and broken that there are gaps in the barrier.

It has been suggested by others on social media that money should be spent on handrails at the top of the steps which are “in a dangerous state”.

“What’s left of the railings aren’t worth holding on,” one observed.

Another commented on social media: “Who dreamt this one up. We will be needing hard hats and lifejackets soon to even be allowed near the beach.”

They have also been described as “an eyesore” locally and “ridiculously silly looking for a conservation village”.

Last month, Carnlough Beach was awarded Blue Flag status.

It is one of four of the “best” maritime locatons in the province according to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Beach and marina operators receiving a Blue Flag are demonstrating their commitment to protecting the coastal environment, excellent water quality, safety and providing access for all.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said that most award-winning beaches and marinas provide information points to provide visitors with information on how they can enjoy their natural beauty without disturbing or damaging wildlife.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “These signs are being removed and relocated. The contractor installed the new signs on the same site as the old one, but wasn’t aware of the local tide height so we are getting them moved.”

The signs are currently in storage.