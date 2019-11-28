Riverside announces ‘relaxed’ shows for panto

Continuing with their commitment to providing quality theatre for all members of the north coast community, Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre has announced that it will stage special ‘relaxed performances’ of its forthcoming pantomime.

The Coleraine theatre will stage ‘Jack and Beanstalk’ from December 4 - 14 and some performances have already sold out!

The pantomime is being presented in association with Mr Hullabaloo, a theatre company which was formed in 2006 by two fully qualified and experienced primary school teachers who specialise in providing hands-on, interactive children’s theatre experiences for children of all ages.

A spokesperson said: “Our staff are patient, poised and experienced in working with children in a wide range of settings, both formal and informal.

“No matter where we perform be it a theatre, school hall or child’s party, our goal is always the same - to encourage and promote storytelling in all its art forms whilst inviting children to discover and use the most wonderful thing of all - their imaginations! We’re Hullabaloo, the bringers of joy and laughter, a story, a song, we can all dance along, a treasure to keep ever after!”

Combining spectacular sets with lavish costumes and a fabulous cast, this spectacular show Jack and the Beanstalk is guaranteed to have you everyone on their feet singing, dancing and laughing along especially with everyone’s favourite dancing pantomime cow, Daisy. It’s sure to be a ‘giant’ of a tale.

On Saturday, December 7, at 10am will be a ‘relaxed performance’, designed for children and young people with autism and learning difficulties.

And also on Wednesday, December 11, there will be a special nursery schools performance lasting 60 minutes, beginning at 10am. *Note - limited tickets available for this performance.

Tickets are selling very quickly with some shows already sold out!

Book your tickets now by logging onto https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/whats-on/jack-and-the-beanstalk.

Or you can call the Riverside Theatre Box Office on 028 70 123123.

Jack and Beanstalk guarantees that every member of the family will have a magical time this Christmas - oh yes they will!