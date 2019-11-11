Rockhound Club celebrates first anniversary

Marking its one-year anniversary, The Ballintoy Rockhound Club, which formed at the beginning of 2018 has grown in popularity with over 80 members joining for free since it was started last year.

The club, which is led by experienced National Trust staff, gives families the chance to get outdoors and embrace all that nature has to offer, as well as educating children about geology and the fascinating fossils that reside in the local area.

Members learn how to identify fossils and discover the process behind how they came to be there.

Laurence Ghisoiu, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at the National Trust said: “This unique club has really sparked interest within our local community, and it’s been amazing to lead the groups and see the uptake grow over the past year.

“The group ventured down to the Giant’s Causeway to explore, accompanied by myself and National Trust Ranger, Christie Greer. The members enjoyed an informative fossil display including a demonstration of Flint Napping, also known as carving. It made the perfect combination for an educational and enjoyable day out for all the family and we would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more to come to our next event which is scheduled for early next year.”

Events are held every three months, with the next scheduled to take place in February and all are welcome to join. Suitable for all ages, and dogs on leads are welcome. For further information, contact Carrick-a-Rede Bookings on 028 2073 3335 or Email: carrickarede@nationaltrust.org.uk