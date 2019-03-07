Sale of Margey originals

Artist Adrian Margey is set to stage a major exhibition and sale of his work at Malone Lodge Hotel on Eglantine Avenue in South Belfast from Friday to Sunday, March 8-10

Well-known for his bold contemporary depictions of Irish landscape, landmarks, cityscapes and musical traditions, Margey is also winning a great deal of praise for his more subtle, traditional works.

The eclectic show at Malone Lodge Hotel is set to showcase a wide variety of the artist’s enigmatic work. From large-scale canvases to smaller works.

Belfast, Donegal, the North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes have provided the main inspiration for this new collection.

Margey cites the Fauves, the Irish Impressionists and the indigenous artists of South America as his main influences. He combines a kaleidoscope palette with lazy brushstrokes and expressive knife work to create his distinctive originals.

The artist will be in attendance throughout the course of the exhibition to discuss the work on show and potential commissions with visitors. Admission free, everyone welcome. Opening times will be 12noon to 9pm on March 8, 11am-8pm on March 9 and 11am-6pm on March 10.