Search begins for NI’s young movie critic

The search is on for Northern Ireland’s top young movie reviewer.

Education charity Into Film has launched its new competition The Big Review of the Year, which is open to any movie buffs aged 5-19.

Sean Kelly from Into Film said: “2019 has been another incredible year for film with so many wonderful new stories making their way to the screen. We want to encourage children and young people across Northern Ireland to get writing and enter a review of any film they’ve seen this year in our competition.”

There are some great prizes to be won including Tablets, DVD bundles, TVs and family cinema passes.

“Writing movie reviews is a great way for children to develop literacy skills, to learn to express themselves creatively and to think analytically about what they’ve seen. We’re hoping to discover the next Mark Kermode!” he added.

Film reviews can come from schools or individuals and can be any film that the young person has watched this year, whether it’s a current release or an old classic, seen in a cinema or on dvd or streamed at home.

Into Film is a UK-wide organisation with a regional hub in Northern Ireland, which aims to put film at the heart of children and young people’s education, helping to support their academic, cultural, and social development.

The organisation runs an annual children’s film festival and also supports filmmaking projects through industry events as well as through film clubs in local schools.

In Northern Ireland Into Film is delivered in partnership with Into Film, Cinemagic and Nerve Centre, supported by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen as an enrichment activity for children and young people’s academic, social and cultural learning and development both inside and outside the classroom.

The deadline to enter is January 5, 2020 for individuals and December 20, 2019 for schools. Winners will be notified the week commencing January 13, 2020. To enter, email peter.murray@intofilm.org or post entries to Into Film, The Big Film Review 2019, 521 Scottish Provident Building, Donegal Sq West, Belfast BT1 6JH. For more information www.intofilm.org.