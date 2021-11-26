Now is the perfect time to make a start on your Christmas shopping, with lots of retailers offering great discounts for the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday sales appear to be going on for longer each year, with current deals at Victoria Square running up until Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of bargains for shoppers out on the high street this Black Friday.

Last year Black Friday was virtual only, so many people are looking forward to getting back into the shops to see what the sales have in store this time around.

So, what deals are on this Black Friday at Victoria Square?

Accessorize

Up to 50% off selected products.

Calvin Klein Underwear

20% off selected lines.

Craghoppers

Up to 70% off selected Lines.

Crew Clothing

25% off Everything.

Dune

Up to 30% off selected lines.

F!tPink

Up to 50% off selected lines.

Gym+Coffee

Up to 50% off.

Hobbs

25% off.

MAC

20% off Everything excluding Viva Glam, Gift cards and services. Free gift with purchase worth £45 with every spend over £55.

Mamas & Papas

Up to 50% off selected lines.

Monsoon

Up to 50% off selected products.

Phase Eight

25% off.

River Island

20% off when you spend £75 or more, exclusions apply.

The Body Shop

November Bundle deals.

The Perfume Shop

November deals instore.

Tommy Hilfiger

20% off selected lines.

Frasers

22nd-28th November, Receive a £20 voucher when your spend £100. (Spend up to £500 to receive £100 voucher).

Nespresso

Vertuo Coffee Machine & Milk Frother from £99, plus 200 free capsules. T&Cs apply.

Ted Baker

Up to 40% off, exclusions apply.

Flannels

£100 voucher with a £500 purchase T&Cs apply.

Replay

30% off Full Price.

Goldsmiths

Up to 50% off selected lines.

Vans

Up to 30% off selected items.

Hollister

25-40% off everything T&Cs apply.

Guess

30% off selected lines.

Claire's Accessories

Up to 50% off selected lines.

H&M

20% off for H&M Club members only (Download the H&M app to join).

BPerfect

Various offers instore with up to 60% off selected lines.

Kiehl's

Up to 30% off selected lines for Kiehl’s VIPs only (Sign up instore).

Mango

Up to 50% off selected items.

New Look

Daily offers instore.

Kurt Geiger

Up to 30% off selected styles.

Fossil

Up to 50% off selected lines.

Boux Avenue

20% off everything T&Cs apply.

All Saints

30% off everything T&Cs apply.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Buy One, Get One for £8 on select furry friends*. Mini furry friends just £4 each when you spend £25 or more, 50% off select sequin gifts.

Mint Velvet at Frasers

20% off full price T&C’s apply.

Michael Kors

20% off everything & selected lines up to 40% off.

Hays Travel

Extra £100 off per booking (min spend £2000) Extra £50 off per booking (min spend £1000).

JD

Amazing Black Friday deals- see instore for offer details.

L'Occitane

20% off full price, exclusions apply.

Remus Uomo

20% off selected lines.

Rio Brazil

Up to 50% off selected items.

Urban Outfitters

Up to 50% off.

Luvado

up to 20% off.

What are the opening times for Victoria Square?

Victoria Square will be open from 09:30 to 9:00pm on Black Friday.

Weekday opening times are 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, with stores open until 9:00pm for late night shopping on a Thursday.