Black Friday 2021 deals at Victoria Square: best discounts at the Belfast shopping centre - from JD to H&M
Black Friday is well underway in Belfast, and Victoria Square has plenty of offers and deals for the event.
Now is the perfect time to make a start on your Christmas shopping, with lots of retailers offering great discounts for the Black Friday sales.
Read More
Black Friday sales appear to be going on for longer each year, with current deals at Victoria Square running up until Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Last year Black Friday was virtual only, so many people are looking forward to getting back into the shops to see what the sales have in store this time around.
So, what deals are on this Black Friday at Victoria Square?
Accessorize
Up to 50% off selected products.
Calvin Klein Underwear
20% off selected lines.
Craghoppers
Up to 70% off selected Lines.
Crew Clothing
25% off Everything.
Dune
Up to 30% off selected lines.
F!tPink
Up to 50% off selected lines.
Gym+Coffee
Up to 50% off.
Hobbs
25% off.
MAC
20% off Everything excluding Viva Glam, Gift cards and services. Free gift with purchase worth £45 with every spend over £55.
Mamas & Papas
Up to 50% off selected lines.
Monsoon
Up to 50% off selected products.
Phase Eight
25% off.
River Island
20% off when you spend £75 or more, exclusions apply.
The Body Shop
November Bundle deals.
The Perfume Shop
November deals instore.
Tommy Hilfiger
20% off selected lines.
Frasers
22nd-28th November, Receive a £20 voucher when your spend £100. (Spend up to £500 to receive £100 voucher).
Nespresso
Vertuo Coffee Machine & Milk Frother from £99, plus 200 free capsules. T&Cs apply.
Ted Baker
Up to 40% off, exclusions apply.
Flannels
£100 voucher with a £500 purchase T&Cs apply.
Replay
30% off Full Price.
Goldsmiths
Up to 50% off selected lines.
Vans
Up to 30% off selected items.
Hollister
25-40% off everything T&Cs apply.
Guess
30% off selected lines.
Claire's Accessories
Up to 50% off selected lines.
H&M
20% off for H&M Club members only (Download the H&M app to join).
BPerfect
Various offers instore with up to 60% off selected lines.
Kiehl's
Up to 30% off selected lines for Kiehl’s VIPs only (Sign up instore).
Mango
Up to 50% off selected items.
New Look
Daily offers instore.
Kurt Geiger
Up to 30% off selected styles.
Fossil
Up to 50% off selected lines.
Boux Avenue
20% off everything T&Cs apply.
All Saints
30% off everything T&Cs apply.
Build-A-Bear Workshop
Buy One, Get One for £8 on select furry friends*. Mini furry friends just £4 each when you spend £25 or more, 50% off select sequin gifts.
Mint Velvet at Frasers
20% off full price T&C’s apply.
Michael Kors
20% off everything & selected lines up to 40% off.
Hays Travel
Extra £100 off per booking (min spend £2000) Extra £50 off per booking (min spend £1000).
JD
Amazing Black Friday deals- see instore for offer details.
L'Occitane
20% off full price, exclusions apply.
Remus Uomo
20% off selected lines.
Rio Brazil
Up to 50% off selected items.
Urban Outfitters
Up to 50% off.
Luvado
up to 20% off.
What are the opening times for Victoria Square?
Victoria Square will be open from 09:30 to 9:00pm on Black Friday.
Weekday opening times are 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, with stores open until 9:00pm for late night shopping on a Thursday.
More from the News Letter:
Black Friday Deals: Where can you get early deals for Black Friday? From Amazon, Curry's to Very and more