A survey of shop workers by Usdaw found that 64% have been threatened by a customer

To highlight the annual Respect for Shopworkers week, which takes place this week, retail trade union Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) has launched shocking statistics from their annual survey.

Interim results from nearly 3,500 retail staff show that in the last 12 months nearly nine in 10 (89%) have suffered verbal abuse.

The surey found that 64% were threatened by a customer and 11% were assaulted of which 7% did not report the incident.

One of the shop workers responding to Usdaw’s survey said in relation to Covid restrictions they had things thrown at them over waiting times and wearing masks.

One worker said: “I was physically slapped by a customer, spat at and had groceries thrown at me.”

Another said they had a basket thrown at them because we didn’t have the ready meal that a male customer wanted.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary, said: “It is heartbreaking to hear these testimonies from Northern Irish shopworkers who deserve far more respect than they receive.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law.

“It is shocking that nine in 10 of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence.

“So it is extremely worrying that over half are not confident that reporting these issues will make any difference and 7% of those assaulted did not report the incident.

“The new protection of workers law in Scotland is welcome and we urge the UK Government to extend it to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Retail staff across the UK have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law.

“This is a hugely important issue for our members and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough. The alarm bells are ringing and it is time for the Government to make a difference.”

Usdaw is the UK’s fifth biggest trade union with over 370,000 members.

