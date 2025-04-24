Introducing M-Club: The new expert-backed brand dedicated to empowering women through menopause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new brand dedicated to supporting women through the menopause has launched on the Belfast high street with a range of affordable, high-quality products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M-Club is on a mission to help the estimated 15.5 million women* in the UK currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause with a range of 18 products designed to support them through every stage – from skin, hair and body care to supplement sprays, aromatherapy and Dry Eye relief.

With many perimenopausal and menopausal women feeling invisible – and 93% wanting society to talk about it more* – M-Club has been created to empower women so they can understand what’s happening to them, why it’s happening, and get the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range is available to shop in select Boots stores nationwide from 14 April, as well as through Amazon and the M-Club website.

M-Club full product range

Understanding that the menopause experience is unique to every woman, M-Club has thoughtfully curated three different product ranges designed to provide support every step of the way. M-Body products focus on alleviating the physical effects of menopause, while M-Power is designed to boost energy, create a sense of balance and promote well-being, and M-Bed encourages better rest and rejuvenation through sleep.

Alongside this, M-Club is dedicated to building a community where women can connect and share their experiences and challenges in dealing with menopause. The brand’s website offers guidance, tools, resources and advice from experts to help demystify menopause and its stages.

Melissa Sookia, British Menopause Society Advanced Specialist and Prescribing Pharmacist with 27 years’ experience in the medical industry is one of M-Club’s experts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa said: “For too long, menopause has been misunderstood, under-supported, and brushed aside. M-Club is changing that by bringing expert advice, trusted products, and real-life support together in one empowering space. With over two decades in the medical industry, I’ve seen first-hand the transformation that tailored, expert-led care can bring.

“There are over 48 recognised symptoms of the menopause ranging from anxiety, brain fog and sleep issues to joint pain, low libido and fatigue. It’s rare that two women experience it in exactly the same way, which is why menopause care should never be ‘one size fits all’. What excites me most about M-Club is that it doesn’t treat menopause as a single moment in time, it understands the whole journey and offers a product range designed to support multiple symptoms, not just one."

Sarah Banks, leading menopause and fertility specialist, has helped thousands of women navigate menopause with emotional support and practical tools through her business Sarah Banks Coaching.

Sarah added: “Menopause isn’t something you can just power through – it brings huge hormonal shifts that impact every part of life. Women deserve products designed specifically for them, to help ease the symptoms and changes they’re going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A dedicated menopause range isn’t just about relieving the physical symptoms, it’s the acknowledgement that this is a life stage that needs specific care and support, and it’s about providing safe, trusted solutions that actually work.”

Created by healthcare brand The Body Doctor, M-Club is backed by 13 years of health industry experience. The award-winning business is known for creating and delivering innovative solutions that promote and optimise health. Initially focused on eye health, the company has built a reputation for providing science and expert-backed products.