Poundland celebrate second store opening in Omagh, creating 25 new jobs

The Poundland team on the opening day with one of the first customers receiving their goodie bag

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across Northern Ireland.

A number of the positions have been filled by some of those who lost their jobs when other businesses closed in Omagh recently.

Poundland’s new 7,600 sq ft store is located at the former Menary’s shop at the Showgrounds Retail Park.