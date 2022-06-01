Poundland celebrate second store opening in Omagh, creating 25 new jobs

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across Northern Ireland.
A number of the positions have been filled by some of those who lost their jobs when other businesses closed in Omagh recently.
Poundland’s new 7,600 sq ft store is located at the former Menary’s shop at the Showgrounds Retail Park.
The new Omagh store includes one of the largest PEP&CO fashion and home departments in Northern Ireland covering well over half the sales floor.