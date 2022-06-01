Poundland celebrate second store opening in Omagh, creating 25 new jobs

Leading discount retailer, Poundland have created up to 25 new jobs in Omagh with the opening of a second store in the town.

By Claire Cartmill
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:00 pm
The Poundland team on the opening day with one of the first customers receiving their goodie bag
The Poundland team on the opening day with one of the first customers receiving their goodie bag

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A number of the positions have been filled by some of those who lost their jobs when other businesses closed in Omagh recently.

Poundland’s new 7,600 sq ft store is located at the former Menary’s shop at the Showgrounds Retail Park.

The new Omagh store includes one of the largest PEP&CO fashion and home departments in Northern Ireland covering well over half the sales floor.

OmaghPoundlandNorthern Ireland